CONCORD — The New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the addition of two new members beginning in December 2022.
Pamela Laflamme, of Milan, is the City of Berlin’s director of strategic initiatives and assistant city manager. As such, she oversees the city’s administration, information technology, grant management, and community and economic development.
Pam earned her degree in community and regional planning from Plymouth State University. She serves on many boards and committees, including the N.H. Women’s Foundation and the startup Androscoggin Food Cooperative.
She is a graduate of Leadership New Hampshire and received a Fannie Mae Foundation Fellowship to attend the Kennedy School of Government for its senior executive program focused on state and local government officials. She has been recognized by N.H. Public Radio and the N.H. Charitable Foundation with the Next Generation Civic Leadership Award.
James Kerouac, of Concord, is a shareholder with Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A. of Manchester. He has over 20 years of experience handling complex and multijurisdictional commercial real estate and lending transactions. He shares his knowledge as an adjunct faculty member at the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law, where he teaches a course on business transactions in the Daniel Webster Scholars Honors Program.
Jim earned his Juris Doctor degree at the Boston University School of Law, and bachelor’s degrees in biology and philosophy from U.N.H. He has served as a board member or volunteer for numerous organizations, including N.H. Access to Justice Commission, Animal Rescue League of N.H., N.H. Legal Assistance, Legal Advice & Referral Center, InTown Manchester, the Campaign for Legal Services, and High Hopes Foundation of N.H.
He is a graduate of Leadership New Hampshire and a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers and the American College of Mortgage Attorneys. He has been recognized with an AV Peer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubble, ranked for Real Estate by Chambers USA, and recognized by Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America for Real Estate Law, Commercial Transactions, Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law and Corporate Governance Law.
“The Community Loan Fund is grateful to be able to draw on the experience, skills, and enthusiasm that Pam and Jim bring to our Board of Directors,” said President and CEO Steve Saltzman.
For 39 years, the Community Loan Fund, a CDFI based in Concord, has worked in towns and cities across the state to connect people, families, and business owners with the loans, training, and advice that allow them to have affordable homes, secure jobs, and quality child care and become more economically stable.
