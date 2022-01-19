BARTLETT — In a move that would — if it actually happens — bring a smile to the faces of loyal Attitash skiers, Vail Resorts Inc. has applied with the U.S. Forest Service to replace the faltering and slow Summit Triple chairlift with a high speed quad.
The summit of Attitash is located on the White Mountain National Forest, hence the requirement to acquire a special use permit from the USFS.
Vail purchased Attitash Mountain Resort and nearby Wildcat Mountain ski areas in 2019 from Peak Resorts.
The application, filed with a date of Sept. 2, 2021, was submitted to Saco District Ranger James Innes, who did not return a request for comment as of press time.
Reached Tuesday, Adam White, senior manager of corporate communications, Northeast Region, for Vail Resorts, issued the following statement: “Our resort teams are constantly evaluating opportunities that will enhance the guest experience. We are currently in the early phases of exploring the feasibility of many projects, including replacing the Summit Triple at Attitash with a high-speed lift.
"As such, we have submitted a project proposal to the U.S. Forest Service, which is standard process and protocol for any potential lift project. At this time, we cannot confirm if or when the project will move forward. New projects are announced each year as a part of our company’s commitment to continuously reinvest back into the mountain experience," the statement said.
An anonymous source told the Sun that Vail has not committed capital to the proposal yet; however, the application process is seen as a first step should the company decide to replace the troublesome chairlift.
According to the application on file with the USFS, the proposal would include the “removal of the existing Summit Triple lift and installation of a four- or six-passenger high speed chairlift (Lift A).”
The project says trees would be cut along the existing lift line to widen it to the American National Standards Institute-mandated clearance for chairlifts in applicable areas.
A maximum of 9 feet of additional clearing width may be needed.
The proposed chairlift will follow the same general profile as the Summit Triple, according to the application.
The proposed action also includes the removal of two existing double lifts and replacement with a new triple or quad fixed-grip lift (Lift B) in the same alignment.
According to the application, “This additional sequence is needed due to the age of the existing Borvig lifts (1972 and 1974 install).”
No tree work is needed with the latter replacement as the new lift will follow the existing corridor with a narrower envelope required. The methods and tools for this lift installation will be similar to those used in the Lift A installation.
Although White in his statement did not say it was a sure thing, the application does get into specific dates and timelines, saying Vail anticipates “beginning the work in early spring of 2022 with a completion target prior to December 2022,” adding that no tree cutting or mowing will occur on Forest Service land between May 1 and July 15.
In describing the need for the project, the application said that “with the decommissioning of the previous Hall double lift, the ski area uphill capacity has dropped significantly and has increased density on lower mountain trails.
"With projected increase in demand, a more robust lift infrastructure is needed to support increased visitation. The proposal will provide an improved guest experience at Attitash Mountain Resort by reducing the wait times associated with accessing the top of the main summit and increasing the amount of people that are able to travel up the mountain. The proposal will also modernize lift equipment and reduce the amount of time lifts are down for maintenance or repair.”
Access to the project will be on existing mountain roads and trails with a staging area in the parking lot across Route 302 from the ski area.
A helicopter will be used to remove and install lift towers along with construction machinery such as excavators for the tower foundations and top and bottom terminals.
The Attitash CTEC triple/fixed grip chair was installed in 1986-97. Measuring 6,205 feet, it has been plagued in recent years by frequent shutdowns, both under the ownership of Vail Resorts and Peak Resorts, which purchased Attitash in 2007 and Wildcat in 2010 and sold the two ski areas to Vail in 2019.
For further information, go to tinyurl.com/2b84h4jy.
