SLR_803_at_Sherbrooke,_Quebec,_March_2010.jpg

St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad slug #803 leads a freight train at Sherbrooke, Quebec, in 2010. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

The N.H. Executive Council last month approved spending $500,000 to continue the rehabilitation of the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad line in New Hampshire. The privately owned railroad runs from Auburn, Maine, to outside Montreal, providing the New Hampshire communities of Shelburne, Gorham, Berlin, Stark, Groveton and North Stratford with access to the North American freight rail network. Overall, the line runs 162 miles in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The N.H. Department of Transportation and the railroad have been working since the early 1990s to rehabilitate the 52 miles of the track in New Hampshire to accommodate heavier rail cars and faster speeds.

