The N.H. Executive Council last month approved spending $500,000 to continue the rehabilitation of the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad line in New Hampshire. The privately owned railroad runs from Auburn, Maine, to outside Montreal, providing the New Hampshire communities of Shelburne, Gorham, Berlin, Stark, Groveton and North Stratford with access to the North American freight rail network. Overall, the line runs 162 miles in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
The N.H. Department of Transportation and the railroad have been working since the early 1990s to rehabilitate the 52 miles of the track in New Hampshire to accommodate heavier rail cars and faster speeds.
The railroad will contribute $500,000 as well, bringing the total cost of the project to $1 million. The agreement calls for rehabilitating 1.37 miles of track between Groveton and Stratford. Over 14,400 feet of new continuous welded rail will be installed.
Documents included with the appropriation explain that the St. Lawrence and Atlantic “is a vital transportation link for existing, as well as future, New Hampshire businesses that depend on freight rail shipments.” Current traffic on the line includes forest products, pulp and paper products, propane and plastic.
But much of the rail is over 80 years old and the current freight carload is restricted to 263,000 pounds per rail car compared to the modern standard of 286,000 pounds. As a result, New Hampshire businesses using the line are at a competitive disadvantage because they are shipping partially loaded freight cars while paying to ship fully loaded cars.
Through a series of matching federal and state partnerships and investments by St. Lawrence and Atlantic, the route is down to the last 8 miles of obsolete rail in New Hampshire. The new $1 million investment will move the parties toward the ultimate goal of opening up the entire route to modern car shipments. The state is funding the project using state capital budget funds.
Among the benefits of the project is increased marketability of industrial sites, and opening markets for export shippers in the state. Completion date for the project is Nov. 30, 2023.
As part of the agreement with the state, St. Lawrence and Atlantic agrees to use and maintain the rehabilitated section of line for 10 years after the work is completed.
St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad is owned by Genesee Wyoming Inc., which leases or owns 115 locally managed railroads worldwide with about 7,300 employees and 3,000 customers.
