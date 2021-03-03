CONCORD — The N.H.Liquor Commission on Wednesday announced it would open a completely renovated, 5,200-square-foot N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet in Gorham today.
The renovated outlet, located at 159 Main St. in the Androscoggin Plaza, now includes more than 1,700 premium wines and spirits, as well as a brand-new retail area and a host of new features and modern amenities.
“We are pleased to be able to reintroduce our customers to this completely renovated N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlet in Gorham,” said N.H.Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica. “Located in the heart of the White Mountains, this outlet is an important retail destination for the surrounding communities, as well as the traveling public. We have spent the past nine years strategically renovating or relocating our N.H. Liquor & Wine Outlets to maximize revenue for the New Hampshire General Fund — and this Gorham outlet marks the latest example of that ongoing effort.”
Located on Route 2, which is a busy and scenic byway alongside the Androscoggin River, the Gorham outlet is situated in a popular retail area near downtown amenities.
The N.H.Liquor Commission closed the Gorham outlet in the spring of 2020 to make a strategic investment in its renovation. The outlet now features temperature and humidity-controlled wine vaults, an expanded spirits selection, wine Power Buys displays, new fixtures and shelving, and oversized aisles for social distancing and comfortable, easy shopping.
