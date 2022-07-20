The New Hampshire Small Business Development Center recently welcomed Kyla Brustin as a business advisor for clients in Carroll and Coos Counties, working with NH SBDC’s north and central region business advising team.
Brustin has spent her career growing small businesses. Starting in the real estate industry as a salesperson, she worked her way up to partner and remains an owner of her real estate firm.
In addition to real estate sales, Brustin launched a vacation rental management company, which she grew over several years and recently sold to a large national brand.
Brustin received her MBA from Endicott College.
“I am proud to play a role in helping the economy of the White Mountains by strengthening the local business community,” Brustin said.
Others members of SBDC’s north and central region team include Regional Director Rita Toth and business advisors Stewart Gates and Casey Trio.
Toth said, “With Kyla on board now, our team is stronger than ever and we look forward to serving even more small businesses throughout our region.”
This new position is supported through New Hampshire Small Business Development Center’s recent grant award for staff capacity in Coos and Carroll counties from the Northern Border Regional Commission.
If you own or want to start a small business and would like to meet with Brustin, go to nhsbdc.org and click on request advising.
