BERLIN — After a two year absence, the 29th Parade of Lights will march through the downtown the Friday after Thanksgiving, starting at 7 p.m.
“We need floats and participants,” said Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney.
Kinney said the Parade of Lights Committee is encouraging residents, businesses, and various groups to participate in the parade. She noted that before COVID shut down the parade in 2020 and 2021, the number of entries had been declining.
“The committee is encouraging businesses and organizations to help keep this wonderful holiday tradition alive by entering a float, antique vehicle, ATV, or walking group. Without support from the community, we fear this tradition will no longer be feasible,” Kinney said.
She also urged people to line up the downtown and view the parade.
“Let’s pack Main Street like we used to for this parade,” Kinney said, noting that people work hard on floats and stuff and people should turn out to see their work.
To entice organizations, businesses, and schools to enter floats in the parade, the committee is awarding $150 to the best entry in each of two categories. One category will be for the large floats, anything 14 feet and over. The second category will be for the small floats / other entries. This category includes small float (under 14 feet) & any other entries such as cars, ATVs, walking groups, and small floats.
Kinney said they decided not to have a theme this year other than Christmas to allow people more latitude in designing floats and entries. People are asked to use lots of lights and show off their best holiday display.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 on Glen Avenue and travel north up Main Street bringing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. The Clauses have their own special ride for the parade so don’t include them on your float.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.