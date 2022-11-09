Parade of Lights returns and wants

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their annual appearance this year at the 29th Parade of Lights. The chamber is asking people to enter the parade or come out and watch the show on Nov. 25. (FILE PHOTO).

BERLIN — After a two year absence, the 29th Parade of Lights will march through the downtown the Friday after Thanksgiving, starting at 7 p.m.

“We need floats and participants,” said Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.