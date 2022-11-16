CONCORD — The numbers in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis report show outdoor recreation generates $862 billion in economic output and 4.5 million jobs across the country, contributing more to the U.S. economy than oil and gas extraction, mining and agriculture. Inflation-adjusted GDP for the outdoor recreation economy increased by 18.9 percent in 2021, compared with a 5.9 percent increase for the overall U.S. economy.

“These new figures reaffirm the economic strength of America’s vibrant outdoor recreation sector,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in a statement on the data. “After several years of these reports, we have consistent and comprehensive data on the financial impact of the outdoor recreation sector, which is key to guiding policy priorities that generate job growth and economic development. In New Hampshire, investments in outdoor recreation including through the Great American Outdoors Act, help our local outdoor recreation industries thrive. I encourage policymakers from all levels of government to review the findings of this report and work with other lawmakers and me in support of outdoor recreation opportunities in our communities.”

