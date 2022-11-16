CONCORD —The numbers in theU.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysisreport show outdoor recreation generates $862 billion in economic output and 4.5 million jobs across the country, contributing more to the U.S. economy than oil and gas extraction, mining and agriculture. Inflation-adjusted GDP for the outdoor recreation economy increased by 18.9 percent in 2021, compared with a 5.9 percent increase for the overall U.S. economy.
“These new figures reaffirm the economic strength of America’s vibrant outdoor recreation sector,” said U.S.Sen. Jeanne Shaheenin a statement on the data. “After several years of these reports, we have consistent and comprehensive data on the financial impact of the outdoor recreation sector, which is key to guiding policy priorities that generate job growth and economic development. In New Hampshire, investments in outdoor recreation including through the Great American Outdoors Act, help our local outdoor recreation industries thrive. I encourage policymakers from all levels of government to review the findings of this report and work with other lawmakers and me in support of outdoor recreation opportunities in our communities.”
According to 2021 numbers, outdoor recreation employment in the state increased by 13 percent, and the state ranked among the top for outdoor recreation as a percent of total employment. Outdoor recreation contributed nearly $2.7 billion to the state’s economy, provided over 28,000 jobs, and added almost $1.2 billion in wages.
“New Hampshire’s outdoor spaces give us a competitive economic advantage and a real shot at drawing a younger workforce, making it a highly desirable place for outdoor enthusiasts to work and play,” saidTyler Ray, founder ofGranite Outdoor Alliance (graniteoutdooralliance.org), a statewide business alliance committed to supporting a sustainable and inclusive outdoor economy. “Our team at Granite Outdoor is excited to leverage this data in our collaborative work with private, non-profit and government partners, who are all key to improving outdoor recreation infrastructure, workforce development, and community impact.”
