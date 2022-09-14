BERLIN — Notre Dame Arena rink manager Joe Accardi and Mark Dorval, president of the Notre Dame Arena board of directors, which oversees the arena, were happy to receive the first annual pledge of $30,000 from the principal owner of NUCAR Dan Dagesse and president of NUCAR Shawn Hamlin.

NUCAR previously contributed $300,000 to the arena. The check was presented by Tyler Martin, manager of the local NUCAR, and Craig Villeneuve, sales manager, on behalf of Dagesse and Hamlin, who could not attend the ceremony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.