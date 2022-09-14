From left: Notre Dame Arena rink manager Joe Acardi; Mark Dorval, president of the Notre Dame committee; Tyler Martin, manger of NUCAR; Mayor Paul Grenier, who is also treasurer Notre Dame committee; and Craig Villeneuve sales manager at NUCAR are seen during the check presentation for NUCAR’s $30,000 donation to the arena. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Joe Acardi, rink manger of the NUCAR Notre Dame Arena, works on wall at the arena in Berlin. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
BERLIN — Notre Dame Arena rink manager Joe Accardi and Mark Dorval, president of the Notre Dame Arena board of directors, which oversees the arena, were happy to receive the first annual pledge of $30,000 from the principal owner of NUCAR Dan Dagesse and president of NUCAR Shawn Hamlin.
NUCAR previously contributed $300,000 to the arena. The check was presented by Tyler Martin, manager of the local NUCAR, and Craig Villeneuve, sales manager, on behalf of Dagesse and Hamlin, who could not attend the ceremony.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, treasurer of Notre Dame Arena civic 501-C4 non-profit, said the money would be used for the “learn to skate program.”
“NUCAR is our corporate sponsor,” said Grenier, “hence the name on the front. Since 2007 they have donated close to a million dollars for capital projects.”
NUCAR’s annual gift is to be used for rink operations and youth participation.
“Last season our learn to skate program was very successful,” Grenier said. “We were able to fill two Mite teams, two Squirt teams, two Peewee teams, one Bantam team and one Midget. The level of participation was the largest in memory.”
Tyler Martin, manager of NUCAR said, “NUCAR has been happy to help form the beginning.”
Joe Accardi, the rink manger said the arena is gearing up for the coming season.
“Sept. 1 is when we start getting ready,” he said. “We should be skating in the next two to three weeks.”
Accardi and a group of volunteers had been working on the wall of the building prior to the ceremony.
He said, “We do this for the next people just like our fathers and grandfathers did for us.”
