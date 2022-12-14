CONCORD — On Dec. 7 the Northern Border Regional Commission announced the 2023 Forest Economy Program grant application opportunity to support the forest-based economy. This grant will assist the forest industry’s evolution to include new technologies and viable business models across the four-state NBRC region. Eligible organizations, which include nonprofit and governmental entities (state, local & Indian tribes), can now access aprogram overviewat nbrc.gov. There are up to $7 million in grants available, with a maximum award of $1 Million.
“There is an intrinsic link between the northern forest and the economic success of communities. The program we are announcing today places a renewed focus on supporting businesses and communities in Northern New England and New York as they seek out new and innovative markets for wood products,” said NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders
Whether funded directly or through partnerships, funds will be awarded to support projects in the forest economy, which may include:
• Community development projectsthat support the diversified use of forests within the Commission’s service area for economic activity to include wood products and advanced materials manufacturing that demonstrates planning for climate resiliency.
• Workforce (re) training and development projectsfor the purpose of building the skills, recruiting, and retaining the workforce needed for forest businesses.
• Marketing/communication and education projectsthat promote the environmental and climate benefits of forest management and forest products in ways that strengthen markets for wood products.
• Business planning and technical assistance projectsthat enhance the viability and sustainability of new and existing forest businesses.
• Public infrastructure projectsthat directly support the forest industry, and/or that demonstrate the use of wood-based products in public infrastructure.
Potential applicants must submit Letters of Interest by 5 p.m. March 10, or by 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Letters will be evaluated by a nine-member advisory board, consisting of forest economy representatives from each of the four NBRC states. The board will determine which applicants will be invited to submit a full application.
For more information, refer to the 2023 Forest Economy Program Overview located onNBRC’s websiteat nbrc.govfor additional information including examples of projects that fit within the above categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.