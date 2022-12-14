CONCORD — On Dec. 7 the Northern Border Regional Commission announced the 2023 Forest Economy Program grant application opportunity to support the forest-based economy. This grant will assist the forest industry’s evolution to include new technologies and viable business models across the four-state NBRC region. Eligible organizations, which include nonprofit and governmental entities (state, local & Indian tribes), can now access a program overview at nbrc.gov. There are up to $7 million in grants available, with a maximum award of $1 Million. 

“There is an intrinsic link between the northern forest and the economic success of communities. The program we are announcing today places a renewed focus on supporting businesses and communities in Northern New England and New York as they seek out new and innovative markets for wood products,” said NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.