CONCORD – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development on Wednesday announced new records set during New Hampshire's fall 2021 tourism season, during which New Hampshire saw a 38 percent increase in visitors from the previous record year (2019), with 4.3 million visitors traveling to the Granite State.
Spending by visitors in New Hampshire reached nearly $2 billion — a 65 percent increase from 2019.
“New Hampshire is the No. 1 state to live, work, and raise a family — and also the premier vacation destination for families looking for stunning views, tax-free shopping, and family-fun excursions,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “2021 was a banner year for New Hampshire’s tourism industry, and we are looking forward to what’s shaping up to be a fantastic 2022 summer season!”
Total Fall 2021 spending generated a return on investment of $25 in tax revenue for each $1 invested. Combining summer, fall and winter of 2021, New Hampshire saw a 43 percent increase in visitation and a 35 percent increase in spending above pre-pandemic levels.
"Attracting and accommodating record crowds amid workforce and supply chain shortages is a true testament to the dedication of our state’s tourism industry,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “To have back-to-back record-breaking seasons is incredible and shows us people are choosing New Hampshire as a top vacation destination. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum as we approach the kick-off to this summer season.”
During the past year, New Hampshire has expanded its advertising beyond its core markets of New England and New York to include destinations within a 600-mile radius. According to the state’s research, investment in those markets has shown that visitors are staying longer, traveling with more people, and overall are spending more while they’re here. The top activities by visitors during fall of 2021 include scenic drives, dining, shopping, visiting state parks, hiking, wildlife watching and visiting breweries.
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountains Attractions Association, said: “After a record-breaking summer in the White Mountains, it is no surprise to see how strong the fall season was in White Mountains and New Hampshire. The Tourism Industry and the State Tourism office have worked hard to reach visitors to let them know New Hampshire is open for business and inspire them to experience all we have to offer. Tourism is at the foundation of the White Mountains economy and a consistent revenue source for our local communities whose prosperity depends on the industry’s success. The data gathered by the State Tourism office reinforces just how vital tourism is to New Hampshire, especially as we continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”
