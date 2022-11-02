CONWAY — Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday.

The plan calls for the Legislature to fund a full environmental and structural assessment and that those recommendations be incorporated into the plan.

