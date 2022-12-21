Michael Skelton.jpg

CONCORD — Last month, the University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees froze in-state tuition at the state’s four-year public colleges and universities for the 2023-24 academic year.

It’s the fifth straight year of no increase in efforts to make higher education more affordable and to help solve New Hampshire’s workforce shortage. But it’s unlikely to continue without increased state investment and support among lawmakers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.