GORHAM — Strong opposition to a Maine bill that would have upgraded the classification of a 12-mile section of the Androscoggin River resulted in the measure being tabled until next year. Among those opposing the bill were the communities of Berlin and Gorham and White Mountain Paper Company.
The Maine Environment and Natural Resources Committee last week voted unanimously to hold the bill over at least a year to allow all parties to take a detailed look at the impacts and benefits of upgrading the section of the river from Gulf Island Dam near Lewiston-Auburn, Maine to Merrymeeting Bay where it flows into the Atlantic Ocean. Currently classified as a Class C, the bill sought to upgrade that section to Class B.
Both Berlin and Gorham sent letters in opposition, expressing concern that the upgrade would subject the new owners of the Gorham mill to costly expenditures.
Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee said the mill has long been one of the region’s largest employers and its continued operation is very important to the town.
White Mountain Paper CEO Price Howard said the reclassification would be costly for the Gorham mill and potentially limit its expansion plans for the facility.
Currently oxygen is pumped into the river just below the Gulf Island Dam to ensure there is sufficient oxygen to keep fish alive. The cost of the system is covered by the dam owner, Brookfield Renewable and three upstream mill owners including White Mountain Paper.
In testimony before the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, Brian Kavanah, director of the Bureau of Water Quality for Maine DEP, said his agency opposed the bill. He said
reclassifying the river section would cause “significant regulatory uncertainty”, requiring the state to look at existing licensed discharges from industries and municipal wastewater treatment facilities as well as licensing of dams upriver of the section. If reclassified, he said regulatory actions must be taken if the section fails to meet the Class B requirements. Kavanah said there is a significant difference between the two classifications.
Supporters of the bill included Trout Unlimited, the Maine Municipal Association, Grow L+A River Working Group, and the communities of Lewiston, Auburn, and Brunswick, Maine.
“A clean healthy river attracts people, new businesses, and increases property value and is an essential component of Auburn’s Strategic Plan,” said a resolution passed by the Auburn city council.
