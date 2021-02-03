GORHAM — The planning board is making a conscientious effort to work strictly within the town’s site plan review regulations and recently decided to hire a consultant to work with developers before they present plans to the board.
Community planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt., will be hired on a case-by-case basis to work in advance with landowners and developers to ensure they understand the information they will need to present in order to have their application accepted for a site plan review.
Applicants will pay the cost of her fees.
Two commercial projects were presented by spokesman-surveyor Burke York of York Land Services LLC of Berlin on Thursday evening, Jan. 28, at a 2½-hour remotely held Zoom meeting.
Neither project was complete and chairman Paul Robitaille scheduled two continued board meetings, both at 6:30 p.m.: Feb. 18 for the proposed Big Day Brewing Company and Barker Mountain Bikes at the 1.16-acre site at 22 Glen Road (Route 16) and Feb. 25 for the proposed Polaris Adventures at 197 Main St. (Route 2-16).
A number of residents had hoped to address the board as part of the second presentation, the redevelopment of the former Burger King property at 197 Main St. to create Polaris Adventures: a third Main Street location for Northeast Snowmobile & ATV Rentals, owned by Summer Fun, Inc. of Center Conway.
Resident Deidre Blais complained that she once again felt frustrated by her inability to speak up against having noisy all-terrain vehicles being available for rent in the middle of town. Blais said she and others would request that a “public impact” statement be prepared.
Bamford explained that all of the required information must be in place before the board votes that an application is complete. The required public hearing can only be held after that vote is taken.
The state Department of Transportation has also increased its level of scrutiny. Whenever there is a change of use, driveway entrances and exits onto Routes 2 and 16 will now be routinely examined for permitting by the state DOT District 1 engineer.
In her opening remarks, Lindsay Swanson, a manager at Northeast Snowmobile rentals and daughter of owner Terry MacGillivray, explained that the company had experienced exponential growth in the summer 2020 because ATVs turned out to be a COVID-19-friendly activity.
It was so successful, that Northeast Snowmobile is adjusting its business model with three major changes: (1) moving their operations out of the former bank building at 177 Main St., which will be used for storage, repairs, employee parking but no rentals, and moving their primary operations into the former Burger King building at 197 Main St.; (2) requiring a teacher/leader to give up to five rental drivers a guided tour or certification course; and (3) technology changes, including a governor that allows no machine to go over 40 m.p.h. and a GPS tracking system with “GeoFencing” to keep riders from going off-limits. All Northeast’s rental machines will enter the local trail system off Route 16 under the black trestle that was opened in August 2020, Swanson said.
“We believe in a strong partnership between our company and the town, which includes investing in Gorham,” she said. “In 2020, donations to local efforts totaled more than $50,000, and we’ll pay annual property taxes of close to $50,000.”
No food will be prepared in the former fast-food kitchen and machines will not be sold. Retail clothing and gear, including water bottles, will be sold. Over 117 parking spaces will be available for customers. Shrubbery and trees will be left in place.
Movable barricades will be used to funnel ATVs along the east side of the building, and on-premises traffic flow will be carefully controlled, York explained. Questions were raised about where the water used to wash dirt and mud off returned vehicles would flow. Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza suggested that grease or sand traps could be deployed to help keep the Androscoggin River clean.
The ATV rental business is seasonal, Swanson noted, with a 160-day season that runs from May 23 to Nov. 1.
Snowmobile rentals will continue out of Northeast’s building at 325 Main St., located right on the snowmobile trail that the company acquired in October of 2015.
Burke expects to have answers to all the questions raised, including all signs, lighting, exact number of parking spaces and maximum number of motorized vehicles, and other details, 10 days before the continued hearing on Feb. 25. Bamford expects anything listed in the regulations to either be answered in full or formally waived by board vote.
Two planning board members — Abby Evankow and Dan Buteau — recused themselves from participating because of conflicts of interest.
The other commercial project is proposed to house two year-round businesses in an existing 8,000 square building at 22 Glen Road, south of the St. Lawrence and Atlantic tracks, that will be slightly expanded to provide separate entrances, and to add a shed. The Big Day Brewing Company will feature a small in-house brewery, to accommodate customers plus limited takeout. A beer-garden will be on site during the good-weather weeks, plus a self-bussing cafeteria-style eatery. Barker Mountain Bikes will be located on an existing bike trail and will offer sales, service and rentals.
Burke noted that the planning board had historically left a good bit of flexibility to local entrepreneurs, allowing them to use their judgment.
Bamford said that the board could vote to waive certain of the criteria, but it soon became clear that board members wanted to be certain that there would be enough parking for both employees and customers and that there was a good spot for a dumpster.
Steve Jackson had a brief planning board consultation. He and his wife Liz, who have been operating the Atlas Artisan Pantry at 101A Main Street as a prepared food store during the pandemic, are weighing the merits of changing the second floor’s use. The couple is considering changing the two existing apartments into seven rooms, in essence, creating a small hotel.
Jackson wanted to know whether or not they could waive the site plan review process, since they are not planning any exterior changes.
There are many issues to consider, however, he was told, ranging from driveway permits to parking spaces to fire exits and adequate water capacity.
CEO Scarinza reported that he had recently inspected the newly remodeled state liquor store, which is slated to open this month.
The one in Whitefield on Route 3 has been permanently closed, while the state liquor store in Lancaster has been both remodeled and enlarged.
