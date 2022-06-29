MANCHESTER — With the price of natural gas and oil continuing to rise worldwide, the price of electricity is also going up. The increase is due to several factors — the conflict in Ukraine causing energy supply constraints, continued increased demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic and extreme weather impacting gas-producing states. As summer approaches, Eversource is encouraging customers to act now to save money and energy to help avoid a spike in seasonal electricity usage.
“On average, our New Hampshire customers use 25 percent more electricity during the summer months and that can get costly. We want to help our customers save money and avoid spikes in their energy bills,” said Eversource Executive Vice President of Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner. “During the hot summer weather, air conditioners, fans and other appliances are working overtime to keep things cool inside and that means customers’ overall bills will go up. That’s why we urge customers to take advantage of our energy efficiency programs now.”
In New Hampshire, the energy supply price — or default energy service rate — for Eversource customers changes twice a year on Feb. 1 and Aug. 1. Unlike previous summers when supply rates typically decrease, this year, the default service rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource is proposed to change from 10.669 cents per kilowatt-hour to 22.566 cents per kilowatt-hour on Aug. 1. With this adjustment to the default energy service rate, on average, an Eversource residential electric customer in New Hampshire who uses 600 kilowatt-hours of power each month will see a bill increase of about $71.39 per month. Eversource does not earn a profit on the cost of electricity — the energy company only charges customers what it pays generators for producing the power; and how much a customer pays will depend on how much energy is used, their rate category, and weather conditions.
Immediate actions customers can take now to beat the heat this summer:
Use the new Cooling Calculator on Eversource.com. The tool helps customers understand how much electricity their current cooling system uses and the impact of small changes to temperature settings.
Keep air conditioners set at or near 78 degrees — a generally comfortable temperature that requires less energy to reach and maintain than cooler temperatures. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity.
Additional tips for keeping temperatures and energy costs down in the summer:
Don’t block airflow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air.
Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day. Energy is conserved by using appliances like clothes washers and dryers early in the morning or late in the evening when there is less demand on the electric system.
Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.
Switch to ENERGY STAR® certified LED lights. The energy-efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.
Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the breeze more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect. Remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.
Look for the ENERGY STAR rating when purchasing new appliances. Also, be sure to choose the right size when purchasing an air conditioning unit. An oversized or undersized AC unit is less effective and uses more energy.
Help is available for customers who need it
Eversource encourages customers to enroll in one of its payment plans or assistance programs if they need help with their energy bills.
Budget Billing Plan — Customers can avoid seasonal spikes on their energy bills by paying a fixed amount each month based on their average annual usage through budget billing.
Discount Rate — Customers that meet certain income guidelines may qualify for a discount on their monthly bill.
Flexible Payment Plans — Payment Plans are available to all customers to pay their past-due balance over a period of time and protect them from service interruptions.
New Start — Income-eligible customers can reduce or eliminate their enrolled, outstanding balance in as little as 12 months when they make on-time monthly payments and Eversource will make up the difference.
Regardless of financial need, customers are eligible for various payment programs and are urged to call Eversource at (844) 273-7760 or visit Eversource.com/billhelp to find the right plan for them. To learn about the many energy-saving programs available, visit Eversource.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.