Coos County residents are being asked to take an online survey on broadband coverage as part of an effort to address the digital divide in northern New Hampshire.
A countywide effort is underway by the National Collaborative for Digital Equity and Mission Broadband Inc. to gather data on broadband use and availability throughout Coos County. To achieve this, there will be an online survey available as part of a broader effort to pinpoint gaps in broadband coverage to determine the best course of action to address the digital divide.
In 2021, the County Commissioners established the Coos County Broadband Committee and engaged North Country Council to facilitate the meetings. Late last year, the committee issued a Request for Proposals for assistance identifying the gaps in broadband access throughout the county. Last month, the collaborative, in partnership with Mission Broadband, was chosen to facilitate this project on behalf of the county.
“The key components of this project include mapping internet service coverage, a gap analysis, and a survey, resulting in a final report to be delivered late spring,” says Jennifer Fish, Coos County administrator.
“The county has chosen a team of professionals to provide expertise, and recommendations for collaboration across the county while addressing public demand for higher speed broadband in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Michelle Moren-Grey, executive director of the North Country Council.
One of the key components of the Coos County Broadband Infrastructure Mapping Study is broadband mapping for the county.
“The county has requested service coverage data from all of the Internet Service Providers who currently serve Coos County and we are collecting the data,” says Michael Elliott of Mission Broadband.
In addition, Carol Miller of the National Collaborative for Digital Equity adds, “We are initiating a new survey for residents to document the growing need for higher speeds, reliability, and usage. We are hoping all residents will make an effort to respond to provide comments about their experiences.” While many surveys have been done in the past, more current data is needed to provide an accurate picture of the ever-changing landscape of telecommunications in the North Country.
The survey can be located on the Coos County website at cooscountynh.us under the broadband button, town websites and local libraries. If you are unable to participate and would like to participate in the survey call or visit your town office or local library. The survey is also available at missionbroadband.com/client-surveys/coos-county-survey and closes on May 5. For more information, and questions regarding the survey or project, contact Carol Miller at cmiller@digitalequity.us.
