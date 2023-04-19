dick

Casino owner Dick Anagnost (left) of Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC attends the April 13 Conway Planning Board meeting with Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway. At rear are (from left) Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), consultant Tiffany Eddy and Conway residents Julie Butler, Dana Cosby and Linda Burns. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO).

CONWAY — Following a lengthy presentation by Dick Anagnost of Bedford to the Conway Planning Board about opening a casino in a former grocery store at Shurfine Plaza, the Conway Planning Board on April 13 continued his application to their May 11 meeting.

Anagnost operates charitable gaming centers in Keene, Manchester, Dover and Lebanon and plans to open another in Berlin.

