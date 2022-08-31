BERLIN — After 50 years of ownership by one family, ownership of the Berlin Bowling Center passed hands last Sunday at an open house.
Sue and Norman Small relinquished the keys to the Berlin Bowling Center to its new owners, Daniel Washington and Steve Hardy, at an open house attended by any of the center’s fans, workers and league members.
Washington and his partner Hardy were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd wishing the new owner’s good luck and giving the Smalls their best wishes on a well-deserved retirement.
The bowling center was opened in 1965 by Norman’s father, Norman Small Sr., also known as “Smallie,” and his partner, Dominic Porretta, who had been the original owners of the Strand theater, the bowling center’s predecessor.
The wooden floors in the bowling alley were made from wood from Poretta’s sawmill in Shelburne.
The pin setting machines were originally rentals.
Young Norman travelled in Europe for a while after college and retuned in 1973 to Berlin, where he met his wife, Sue.
Together they eventually took over operation of the center form his father and have owned it ever since.
In the 1980s, the Smalls bought out Poretta’s shares and built a restaurant and lounge.
They were paying AMF, which owned the pin setting machines 10 cents a string, and were responsible for all maintenance.
“My father told them to either sell him the machines or take them out,” said Small. “Negotiations soured fast. My father told AMF what he would pay them for the machines or come and get them. He had a deal with Issacson Steel for the steel in the building if they did so.
“The week before the deadline, they called my father and took his offer. He made them a deal they couldn’t refuse, so the bowling center stayed. We were in the bowling business,” he said.
Small said, “My father and his wife Lois did not want to close the bowling alley because they wanted the residents of Berlin to have some place to go.”
In the 1970s, Berlin Bowling Center started getting more business as the summer leagues started.
“We had a Monday night woman’s league. The ’70s and ’80s were the heyday of bowing here in Berlin. We had many companies’ leagues. we had two leagues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; three leagues and Saturdays; children’s leagues,” Norman recalled. “When the paper mill closed is when we saw a loss of business. We lost whole leagues. We lost a whole generation of kids my son’s age. They all left town.”
Sue said, “Norman was always able to adapt to the changes. We started the ice cream shop and the catering business. Norman started the disco bowling and birthday parties and sometimes we would rent out the whole center for a special occasion.”
“This was a fun business to be in,” she said, adding. “We’re dealing with the grandchildren of kids who learned to bowl here. It’s fun to see kids’ who worked here coming in with their kids.”
“We had some great bowlers — Conrad Chevarie, who had a 299 game; many others. We had state championships hosted here,” Sue said.
“This is a young person’s business I am glad I can leave it so people can continue to bowl. I will miss the people. I would get one day off at Thankgiving and Christmas.The hours are just getting to long for someone like me, I am 71 now.”
I have a lot of great memories. We would go to tournaments all over the state and New England and they would come here. We had great staff. Lots of wonderful people came through these doors.”
Dan Washington is excited about his purchase.
Washington grew up in Newark New jersey and started bowling around the age of 10 and from the first, he said, “I loved the sport.”
Washington came to New England after High School to attend Boston University and eventually signed on with Xerox, for which he has worked dog 25 years.
“I am tired of working for someone else, so I started thinking about bowling,” he said.
Washington sings with the barbershop society, and came to the Town & country Motor Inn to sing in quartet competitions. While here, he said he did some hiking, including climbing Mount Washington a couple of times.
Then, he said, “I got back into bowling. I met Steve Hardy when he was managing an alley down in Raymond called Strikers East. I loved that bowling alley.”
Washington continued: “Steve was on the PBA tour, and I went to get some training from him. He mentioned a bowling alley in Pennsylvania. It was a mess and we passed on it.
Then, he said, “I saw that this place was for sale. I came up here in February and did not know what to expect. I met the Smalls and a lot of the local folks and thought “what a great spot.”
Hardy was less than enthusiastic. He had left the alley in Raymond and moved to Arizona to be near his daughter. He liked the weather in Arizona and wasn’t anxious to return to New England, Washington said.
Hardy said, “I told him You don’t want to buy that; it’s 90 years old. Do you know how much work that will take?”
But when he visited the area last summer, Washington said, “He saw what I saw.”
“Dan got me on a plane, and we drove up and I fell in love with it,” Hardy said. “Then I met some of the people who come here, and I told Dan we have to do this.”
Washington said he is lucky to have Hardy, who has had the experience of running Striker’s East as a partner.
“There are only a few bowling centers that are dedicated to training, and we need something like that up here in New England,” he said. “Our goal is to keep bowling affordable for people and to promote the sport to young people.”
Hardy got involved in bowling as a young child and she he found he was good at it. “So I joined the profession Bowling Association. I had a pretty good career,” he said, adding he loved working with the kids.
Hardy said, “We plan on having synthetic floors installed that will read your score electronically. No more having to keep your own score.” There will also be new pinsetters and new lighting. Hardy said he hopes to have the new equipment installed around Thanksgiving
“We want to make it a fun place for even non-bowlers to come to,” Hardy said. “We want to grow the leagues even more.
“The first night we were here, last Friday, we were busy right up to 10 p.m. Dan woke me up at 4 a.m. to tell me about a tournament idea he had.”
Harvey and Washington are excited about the possibilities they can have here but want to assure the current patrons that things will continue as they are.
“The leagues are always welcome, and we want to groom more of them and want to extend the league season from 28 weeks to 32,” said Harvey. “With the few changes we are making it will be a much more enjoyable experience.”
After a brief interview, Harvey and Washington returned to the packed standing-room-only dining room, where long time bowlers’ friends had gathered to wish the new owners well and to wish Norman and Sue Small good luck on their retirement and thanks for 50 years of service.
One longtime patron whispered that he had heard that Norman was so relaxed now that he even took a nap the other day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.