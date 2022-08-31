BERLIN — After 50 years of ownership by one family, ownership of the Berlin Bowling Center passed hands last Sunday at an open house.

Sue and Norman Small relinquished the keys to the Berlin Bowling Center to its new owners, Daniel Washington and Steve Hardy, at an open house attended by any of the center’s fans, workers and league members.

