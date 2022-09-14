Three boys — (from left) Nolin Valliere, Parker Dumont and Eli Bledsoe — wear red, white and blue hats and face paint at the Wingzilla festival in Berlin last Saturday in remembrance of 9/11. The festival featured a poker run, hot wing eating contest, cornhole tournament, live music, food and a beer tent. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Wingzilla hot wings eating contest winner Josh Boucher is seen with his prizes. Boucher won the contest for the second year in a row, finishing his plate of wings in one minute, 52 seconds. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Josh Boucher (far right) defending his championship against two unidentified contestants. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — Josh Boucher successfully defended his WingZilla championship last Saturday at the hot wing eating contest.
Over all 1,500 pounds of wings and 400 pounds of ribs were cooked for the annual event, which was expected to draw about 2,000 people between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to the Service Credit Union Heritage Park on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Berlin.
The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event also included the Luau ATV Poker Run.
The annual poker run, open to ATVs, jeeps, motorcycles and automobiles, is presented by the professional Firefighters of Berlin Local Union 1088 to raise funds for Operation Warm, which provides warm winter coats for children.
The Wingzilla festival also included cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, live music, food and beer tents.
An anticipated rematch in the hot wing eating contest between reigning champion Boucher and former champion Tina Mann did not happen as Mann was not able to attend this year’s festival. But Boucher faced four new challengers for the spice king title: Jeff Girard, Jeff O’Neil, Jeremy Donato and Matthew Lemieux.
Boucher successfully defeated his challengers in one minute and 52 seconds.
Five vendors entered the wing contest. Road Hawg Swine Dining entered two wing recipes and one rib recipe. Ben’s Saucy Hawg entered one wing and one rib recipe. Exile Burrito had entered two wing recipes. Lam’s Catering entered two wing recipes and Jericho Deli entered one wing and one rib recipe.
Jericho Deli won the rib competition, followed by Road Hawg Swine Dining in second place and Ben’s Saucy Hawg in third.
Winners of the wing competition were: first place, Lam’s Catering; second, Jericho Deli; and third, Road Hawg Swine Dining.
People’s Choice and Kid’s Choice awards were a clean sweep for Jericho Deli.
