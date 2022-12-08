BERLIN — The Berlin Main Street Program’s annual Christmas ornament this year celebrates the Northland Restaurant & Dairy Bar, which closed this year after more than 60 years in operation.

The Main Street Program’s annual Christmas ornament is a tradition of the holiday season. Each year, the program selects a historic building, event or structure to highlight. Past ornament subjects have ranged from the Nansen Ski Jump and the log drives to the Berlin Public Library and Berlin City Hall. Profits from the sale of the ornaments help fund the Main Street Program’s work promoting and revitalizing the downtown.

