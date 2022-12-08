BERLIN — The Berlin Main Street Program’s annual Christmas ornament this year celebrates the Northland Restaurant & Dairy Bar, which closed this year after more than 60 years in operation.
The Main Street Program’s annual Christmas ornament is a tradition of the holiday season. Each year, the program selects a historic building, event or structure to highlight. Past ornament subjects have ranged from the Nansen Ski Jump and the log drives to the Berlin Public Library and Berlin City Hall. Profits from the sale of the ornaments help fund the Main Street Program’s work promoting and revitalizing the downtown.
Lionel Roy and George Rasys established the Northland Dairy Bar in 1957 as a small burger and ice cream stand with five tables and offered casual family dining along the scenic Androscoggin River.
In 1978, the restaurant had expanded to include dining for 250 guests. But on May 1, 2003, fire destroyed the entire building and a new building with spacious new look was opened in 2004 with son and daughter-in-law Peter and Joanne Roy and was celebrated in 2013 by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber “as a place the whole community can be proud of.”
The dairy bar was known throughout the state for its fried seafood, salmon pie, chicken fingers, lobster rolls, and especially its fresh berry pies. The restaurant was a popular gathering spot for locals and perennial stop on presidential and congressional campaign tours of northern New Hampshire.
The family closed the landmark restaurant on Dec. 23, 2021.
The ornaments sell for $11.95 and can be purchased at the Hall of Greetings on Main Street in Berlin and through the Berlin and Coos County Historical Society.
