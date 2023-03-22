BERLIN — The vision, planning and hard work of a city couple has turned a formerly vacant space on Main Street into a welcoming, made-from-scratch takeout cafe.
The Live Free Food Store, owned and operated by entrepreneurs Ryan Charest and Ellen Mikesh, opened recently at 206 Main St.
Charest’s experience in the restaurant sector spans 20 years, including working in Portland, Maine. Mikesh has worked for about 10 years in the food, hospitality and retail sector — six years in the kitchen and five to six years in retail.
“It’s been fabulous,” Charest said of the support from the community.
Charest’s wife, Ellen Mikesh, agreed.
“The community is so welcoming,” she said.
Charest described the menu as being concise and said it will be updated to keep it interesting. Hot deli sandwiches, soups, salads and pasta salads — all are on the menu. It’s like “bakery meets deli,” said Mikesh.
Freshly brewed hot and iced coffee, plus hot tea round out the menu, along with a rotating selection of homemade pastries. Future plans include preparing pies and freezing them so that a hungry consumer can take them home to bake and serve to family or guests.
The cafe’s walls are pastel lilac and yellow, complementary colors on a painter’s color wheel. Ellen said she learned that the lilac is the New Hampshire state flower, making the choice that much more meaningful. The cafe’s name derives from the state motto to live free.
Artwork graces the walls, all of which combine for a pleasing aesthetic. The artwork is for sale, too.
Most noticeable on a Sunday afternoon visit is the light coming in from two sources — large windows at either side of the front door's entrance and in the wall opposite the entrance and in the kitchen. This helps keep the space "bright and cheery," Charest said. The first floor is about 1,250 square feet. There is no seating.
The cafe is open Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. To contact the Live Free Food Store by email, do so at: livefreefoodstore@gmail.com or call (603) 752-1952.
Check out the store website at livefreefoodstore.com to review the menu or for more information. The website features photos of the prepared food items and those who make it, such as Mikesh kneading dough on a counter, by local photographer, Paul Charest. Paul Charest is Ryan’s father.
A grant helped Charest and Mikesh realize their dream. A bit over two years ago, they applied for a grant through the city’s downtown tax relief incentive program. The grant was awarded.
As noted earlier, the plan also calls for the couple to live in a separate, designated space within the building on Main Street. Renovating the building must cost over 15 percent of the pre-rehabilitation assessed property valuation to qualify for a five-year tax break.
Further, the city will assess property taxes on the pre-rehabilitation value for five years. At the end of five years, the property is assessed at its rehabilitation value. The location once housed the Moynihan law office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.