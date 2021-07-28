BERLIN — Betty Dee Fashions is celebrating the sixth annual National Bridal Sale Event with sales in the shop throughout this week.
Nearly 600 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers including top bridal salons in the United States and Canada participate in the annual bridal sale meant to offer brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests an unprecedented opportunity for substantial savings (up to 80 percent off in some salons).
Bette Dee Fashions, located at 87 Main St. in Berlin, has been running its bridal sale promotion for the whole month of July. Bridal gowns already marked down 25-50 percent off will be an additional 20 percent off.
New this year for nationwide event is a sweepstakes for $3,000 in prizes for five lucky brides who register at nationalbridalsaleevent.com/special-offers/sweepstakes.
“National Bridal Sale Day, also called Bridal Saturday, is an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July,” says the event’s creator, Sue Maslowski, owner of Jay West Bridal in Haddonfield, N.J.
“It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price,” Maslowski says. “They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country and in Canada on that day and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And often, they can take the gown home the same day!”
For a list of participating bridal shops, brides can visit nationalbridalsaleevent.com. The site also offers brides a guide to successful shopping for a wedding gown as well as changing features such as the bridal-shop-of-the-month, and designer-of-the-month that brides will find useful yearround. In addition to registering for $3,000 in NBSE Sweepstakes prizes, brides can download a coupon good toward wedding gown cleaning as well as wedding gown cleaning and preservation at a nearby certified wedding gown specialist.
Organizations supporting the event are the Association of Wedding Gown Specialists, BelleTheMagazine.com, BridalBoutiques.us, Bridal Guide, BridalMusings.com, Bruce Campbell Marketing, International Bridal Manufacturers Association, National Bridal Market Chicago, TheK.not.com, Vow: New World of Bridal Atlanta, Vows Magazine, WeddingChicks.com and Wedding Wire.com.
Betty Dee Fashions is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To learn more, go to bettydeesonlineshop.com, email bdf68@yahoo.com or call (603) 752-5141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.