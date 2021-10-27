BERLIN — It's a given in the car care business that two out of three people find a repair shop by talking to friends or relatives.
That's one reason Pete Gagne of Pete's Auto Body & Restoration says the key to his business has been to "provide the loyal customers of Berlin, Gorham and Milan with the best repair possible. Add to that excellent communication and customer service."
And those loyal customers report that he is true to his word.
One satisfied customer posted a five-star review on an online business review website, noting, "Pete was pleasant and gave a prompt and reasonable estimate for repairs. The repair was done well and under estimated cost."
Gagne has always had a love of the automotive field.
Looking back, he recalls he was even noted in his high school yearbook for being a "gear head."
But it was not until 1998, when Pete Gagne was laid off from the Berlin Paper Mill, that he caught the entrepreneurial bug and decided to open his own auto body repair shop.
He started learning the business as an apprentice at Berlin Auto Body and at various General Motors training opportunities.
Cars are more than a job for Gagne and his family. With a passion for drag racing, they would spend every weekend at racing events.
And it's a passion he has passed on to succeeding generations; his four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren have also developed a love for the sport.
Pete's Auto Body & Restoration, located at 177 Glen Ave. in Berlin has four bays to service cars and offers complete autobody, paint, interior repair and restoration.
For more information or an estimate on a needed repair, call Pete's Auto Body & Restoration at (603) 752-6800.
