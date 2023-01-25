BERLIN — A grassroots group to help residents solve problems in their community is looking for three “Community Stewards” to be part of this process.
A program through the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund will support the hiring of the three, full-time stewards who will work in three Coos County communities: Berlin/Gorham; Colebrook/Canaan, and Lancaster/Whitefield/Littleton.
As a postcard flier notes of the program for prospective applicants: “Are you working to help your North Country community thrive? Do you want to strengthen your skills and deepen the impact of your community work? Are you interested in teaming up with other like-minded people?”
People who now live in the three North Country regions noted above are encouraged to apply. Applications are due at the end of January.
“I can imagine folks from many different walks of life being successful in this role,” said Phoebe Backler, senior program officer with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Through training or onboarding, the stewards will learn how to establish and develop relationships with area residents. A goal of building these stronger relationships is to build greater degrees of trust among residents and the community at large. Also, to be able to inform residents where to go to get their needs met, Backler said.
Backler mentioned two other community-building programs that have helped residents elsewhere: Lawrence Community Works in Lawrence, Mass., and Opportunity Alliance in southern Maine.
The concept to do community building may be a new one for Coos County, which also makes it exciting, Backler said. Tailoring what works best among the region will be shaped by time and need. Commonalities among the three areas may offer more solutions.
“A regional initiative has to be tailored to meet the needs of the subregions,” she said.
The grant money to hire the stewards and coordinate the program is from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund. The couple’s philanthropy focused on Coos County and bordering rural communities in the U.S and Canada. To learn more about the Tillotsons and grant opportunities, go online to nhcf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.