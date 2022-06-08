BETHLEHEM — The summer solstice on Tuesday, June 21, is an auspicious date. It begins the almost two-year countdown to the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, when residents and visitors to northern New Hampshire will have the opportunity to see a total eclipse of the sun.
With 100 percent totality in northern towns like Colebrook and Pittsburg and 95 percent totality in the rest of the state, New Hampshire is expecting an influx of thousands of visitors to view this amazing once-in-a-lifetime event.
Anyone with a tourism-related business is invited to attend a free evening presentation at the historic Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem from 5-7:30 p.m. on June 21 to discuss solar eclipse marketing strategies.
A reception with light refreshments and a cash bar will follow in The Colonial’s patio. The session is hosted by WREN’s NH Grand program and Bethlehem Reimagined through a donation from Mascoma Bank.
“Planning for the event now will position northern New Hampshire businesses to take advantage of the thousands of people who will travel to the state to view the solar eclipse,” says WREN’s Executive Director Pam Sullivan. “These folks will seek food and lodging while they are in New Hampshire, along with activities, programs and souvenirs with a solar eclipse theme. It’s also an opportunity to promote the region’s other unique features like its many recreational activities. Planning now will make this the best possible experience for our visitors.”
“Bethlehem recently embarked on a Destination Marketing program that is helping our businesses thrive and grow, so we are delighted to be hosting this event,” says Bruce Caplain, chair of the Bethlehem Selectboard. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to begin planning for the solar eclipse now, and I can’t wait to welcome fellow business people and public officials to this evening’s event to get them excited and looking forward to providing plenty of opportunities for our visitors to enjoy this incredible solar event.”
Amy Bassett, deputy director of the state Division of Travel and Tourism Development, will provide updates on the division’s programs, Joint Promotional Program grants and summer campaigns.
Bassett and Sullivan, along with Doug Arion, Ph.D., and Rick Fienberg, Ph.D., will give an Astro Tourism presentation about the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse: what you need to know; how to prepare; solar eclipse facts; and what the N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism and NH Grand are doing to get ready for the event.
Bassett will provide valuable information on how to market and package the solar eclipse for visitors. Preparing for the event now, she notes, is an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed if businesses want to take advantage of the influx of visitors in 2024.
“The next total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. won't happen until 2045, and it will be hundreds of years before New Hampshire gets to experience darkness in the daytime,” says Arion. “And with what will no doubt be millions of people traveling to see the 2024 eclipse, New Hampshire has a unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to benefit from Astro Tourism in 2024.”
If the June 21 evening is clear, Arion will set up telescopes and video cameras and have solar glasses ready to view the sun. “This will be a great opportunity to engage with folks and help them buy in to the unique potential the solar eclipse has for New Hampshire,” he says.
Registration, while not required, is appreciated for the free solar eclipse planning evening. Register on eventbrite at tinyurl.com/5esvprfa.
