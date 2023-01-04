BERLIN — Jerry Hamanne, a native of Berlin recently joined REMAX Northern Edge Realty as a real estate salesperson.
Jerry is the former owner of North Country Florist for over 33 years, and also Jerry’s Florist, for 15 years specializing in events, occasions and weddings, out of his Randolph location.
He and his partner also owned and operated the Inn at Bowman for 34 years.
He attended and received a certificate of achievement for completing the requirements of the New Hampshire Real Estate Commission in September of 2009 and received his realtors’ license on Dec. 9, 2009.
Jerry was on the North Country Board of Realtors from 2012 to 2017 and was voted the Realtor of the Year in 2017 and President-Elect for 2017 for the North Country Board of Realtors.
Being an avid businessman, Jerry brings unprecedented knowledge and experience in business ethics along with knowledge of the local community with him.
He is a lifelong resident of the Berlin/Gorham/Randolph area and is the son of Blanche (Gosselin) Hamanne and the late George Hamanne.
Jerry brings 13 years of experience and knowledge of real estate and joins a RE/MAX team of experts who represent the area’s finest properties and marketing expertise that allows them to sell all properties for the highest values and smoothest transactions.
Call Jerry at RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty at (603) 723-2660.
