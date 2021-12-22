The point of today's article is regifting. Everyone's favorite pastime. For me and my fellow clutter-haters, the holidays are a perfect time to clean out your closets and attics and put that unused stuff to good use.
A few years ago I gifted everyone on my "nice" list some of my pottery. I have taken a half-dozen throwing classes so I have accumulated more than my share of mugs, plates, bowls and yes, ashtrays! It felt great to share my "art" with family and friends and I checked off one of those "shoulds" for the holidays where you give something personal that you have made. It was a win-win. Of course, I also got to eliminate one of the 3 boxes of pottery I had in the garage. There's still enough for another giving wave (maybe next year!). But if you're not a master potter like myself, here's a few other ideas to help clean out your closets and get in the giving spirit at the same time.
First on our list are candles. Everyone has different taste. The fact that onions exist and are used in cooking is case in point (eww!). There is a good chance you have a candle or two lying around that you know will never see the light of a match. Whomever got it for you had your best interests (and aromas) in mind, but it's just not your cup of tea. Wrap it and move on. Either make someone's day or make it their problem and not yours. Happy Holidays.
A bottle of wine or liquor always seems like a good idea, but if you're like me, you know what you like and you end up buying it yourself. Sure, a cordial or some sort of mixer might be OK. But, chances are good that it'll simply end up collecting dust in your liquor cabinet. This is especially true if it is on the pricier side. These are great items to bring to parties. There is a larger mix of tastes there and inevitably someone will open it up. I'm always excited when Baileys makes its first appearance of the season. So if you're thinking of regifting that, I'll send you my address!
While we're still in the kitchen, consider the cookie cutters, bowls, spatulas, or fancy wine openers you have cluttering up your drawers and pantry. We had a set of cookie cutters in a drawer for two years before one of us finally removed them all and brought them to Goodwill. We're more of a chocolate chip cookies house anyway! If you have a smaller item (like a bowl or nice spatula) you can pair those with one of those cooking books you never read (and never will). It makes a great, thoughtful gift to that aspiring chef in your group.
Books are also a great regifting gift, but you do need to tread lightly here. There's a fine line between "giving" someone a book and "gifting" someone a book. Let's be honest; They're twenty bucks. You're not going to bring anyone to tears with this one. But if the book is something that the receiver had mentioned earlier or is a point of interest for them that you remembered, this can be an awesome gift. If the cover is torn to shreds and the book itself sits nearly half-open from over-use, consider something else, or consider just giving this one to them. It will still have the same meaning, but you won't come across as thoughtless and cheap.
Holiday decor is another fantastic option for regifting. "Ornaments are an especially great option for white elephant parties or secret santas where you don't really know the person very well," notes Badger Realty agent, Jerry Hamanne. If you're not going to hang or display this thing in your house, you may as well get rid of it and take advantage of this opportunity to not have to throw it away and get it out of your house in one charitable motion. Just be weary if you see the same size/shape gift at next year's party.
Lastly are those "guest soaps" and lotions you have cluttering up your hall closet or your vanity drawers. Yes, it's neato to share them if you're having guests over for the holidays, but they are entirely unnecessary and make great stocking stuffers and office party gifts. They are pretty generic so almost anyone can be your regifting target and if they have a fancy name brand, you score even more points. It's likely something your aunt gave you a few years ago and something that will not make its way into your daily washing routine. It's time to kick it to the curb.
The holidays are awesome. I just went to a "Festival of Lights" event last night and am now, officially, in the Christmas spirit. My shopping is nearly done and I'll soon be able to sit back and enjoy the full season. There are plenty of hikes, ski trips, snowshoe adventures and glasses of Baileys in my future.
Jason Robie works for Badger Realty
