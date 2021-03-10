When I first went to college, I registered, paid, bought a plane ticket to Minneapolis and arrived on campus having never set foot there (or in Minnesota for that matter). It was a little silly for sure, but I knew I wanted to attend there and nothing was going to change my mind.
In the case of my college choice, it fulfilled all of my "must haves" and most of my "nice to haves.” Were I buying a house, my confidence would have been on the same level.
In our current (mildly insane, but slowly getting better) global climate, buying a home site unseen is becoming more common. While working over in Lincoln, we had a handful of people purchase condos never having stepped foot in them.
One of the first things to evaluate about the home is the neighborhood and greater surrounding area of the home. This is obviously very challenging to do remotely, but it is possible. A friend of mine was looking into a home purchase a few states away and spent a couple hours using Google maps to virtually "walk" around the neighborhood where his prospective home was located. I thought it was brilliant. Of course, you can't really hear and smell all of the minute details but he did learn there were some commercial "strip malls" close by and even a transfer station (read: dump) that was not obvious at first.
Shopping centers, commercial areas, schools, parks and playgrounds are the things most of us would find after taking a driving tour of the area when we find a home we like.
You'll need to be creative to accomplish this from afar but it is not impossible. Many cities even have welcome videos and slideshows. Of course, those are all the highlights, but it's still more data for your brain to make this big decision. We are incredibly fortunate to have the Internet at our disposal.
The next best option here is to enlist the services of professionals. This is a piece of advice I give to "in-person" homebuyers as well. We all get a home inspection when we buy a home. Some have even paid for an inspection before making an offer.
If you're interested in a home away from your home, why not hire someone to be your eyes and ears for the evaluation process? Whether you have enlisted the services of a buyer's agent (likely a good idea in this situation), a home inspector or even your mortgage broker, all of those people now have your best interests in mind. I'm quite sure every one of them would help you better evaluate the home and neighborhood since they each have a vested interest in this purchase.
One area that is particularly challenging to evaluate is space. A home (or room) with high ceilings just "feels" different than standard 8-foot ceilings. A walk-in closet is, well let's be honest — magical, but is it functional and spacious enough to hold all your stuff? Even the basement can add a different dimension to the feel of the home and it really is difficult to get a sense for that without walking the space.
"A virtual walk-through is very helpful in evaluating a home, but doing that 'real time' with a friend or trusted professional is truly the best way to see a home," said Badger Realty agent Janet Nickerson. "The ability to discuss a space, walk back through an area or a room multiple times and discuss every nook and cranny with a live human holding the camera really is the optimal way to do this."
One thing technology has still not mastered is transferring smells electronically. You can't experience pet odors, smoking remnants or a damp basement over a video chat. This is where that trust comes into play with the person on the other end of the line.
If you have confidence in your relationship, you'll have confidence in their evaluation and interpretation of all the information they are receiving with all five senses. That piece of the puzzle really is my No. 1 priority for you to take away today.
Jason Robie works for Badger Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.