CONCORD — The Executive Council has confirmed Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs, for a second term.
“Taylor Caswell has been instrumental in recruiting businesses, promoting tourism, and helping the state respond to COVID-19 as executive director of GOFERR,” said Gov.Chris Sununu. “Taylor has done a great job these last four years and I am excited for the next four.”
Caswell was appointed as the first commissioner of BEA in 2017, and together with his staff, built the agency from the ground up.
He is the state’s chief economic official, encouraging and promoting economic vitality for New Hampshire residents, recruiting businesses and workforce, promoting the state’s tourism industry, and growing international trade and relationships for state businesses across the globe.
“I have been privileged to serve in this role for four years and to be confirmed for another term is great honor. We have a great team at BEA and I am truly excited to continue to grow our economy and expand opportunity statewide,” said Caswell.
