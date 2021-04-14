LACONIA – Bank of New Hampshire was voted Best Commercial Lender and Best Local Bank for Small Businesses in NH Business Review’s 2021 Best of Business Awards. NH Business Review readers casted more than 4,700 online votes to select this year’s BOB Awards recipients, which included nearly 100 businesses across New Hampshire in a range of business-to-business categories. Bank of New Hampshire, along with all 2021 BOB Awards winners, will be celebrated during NH Business Review’s Best of Business (BOB) virtual awards party on April 1.
“At Bank of New Hampshire, we have been dedicated to our customers, our communities and their futures for 190 years,” stated Chris Logan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Bank of New Hampshire. “As we celebrate this milestone year, it is an honor to be recognized statewide for our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service as both a top local bank and commercial lender. We are celebrating being awarded Best Local Bank for the 9th consecutive year, which is a testament to our ability to remain safe, strong and secure even in the midst of these challenging times.”
“The annual BOB awards recognize the hard work of businesses that provide outstanding products and services throughout the Granite State each year,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to Bank of New Hampshire, and the rest of the 2021 winners, on this well-deserved acknowledgement.”
To learn more about the 2021 Best of Business Awards, and for a full list of winners, visit nhbr.com/BOB-Awards.
Bank of New Hampshire, founded in 1831 provides deposit, lending and wealth management products and services to families and businesses throughout New Hampshire and southern Maine. For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.