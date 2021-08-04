LANCASTER — Hear the incredible story of Lancaster's water-powered sawmill, built five years before Abe Lincoln became president at the next Weeks State Park program Aug. 12 and 13.
Garland Mill was built in 1856 by Eben Crocket Garland. The mill, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a rare survivor of the type of water-powered sawmill that flourished by the thousands in 19th-century New England. It is the only commercial sawmill in New Hampshire that operates solely by waterpower.
The coming of the railroad to the Lancaster area in the 1870s provided a market for Garland Mill's products. But the construction in 1887 of the Kilkenny Railroad, a logging line, to the very headwaters of the Garland Brook quickly depleted the timber supply upon which the Garland Mill depended.
In 1888, Charles Garland, Eben's son, sold the Garland Mill to William Alden. In 1974, the sawmill was sold to Tom Southworth. Tom and his brother Harry operated the mill, eventually selling it to their sons Ben and Dana. Today, this venerable mill supplies timber frame stock for their post and beam constructions.
This program, "Garland Mill — Water-powered for 164 years," will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. People are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic supper or climb the Fire Tower for one of the best views north of the notches.
Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested, if possible, for the events.
On Aug.13, there will be a field trip to the mill located 5 miles outside Lancaster village at 4 p.m. Join Dana and Ben Southworth as they show off their unique and historic treasure.
Please pre-register for the field trip by emailing WSPA at info.weeksstateparkassociation@gmail.com, and include the word "Mill" in the subject line. Details and directions will be emailed to you.
