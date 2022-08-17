RANDOLPH — Artist Erik Koeppel will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Randolph Town Hall. He will speak about his work to revive the methods and philosophy of the 19th-century American landscape painters known as the Hudson River School. Many of these artists painted the beautiful scenery of the White Mountains. Koeppel's studio is in Jackson, so he will bring real paintings to accompany the talk.  

Erik Koeppel was born in Oregon and spent his childhood moving with his family through many of the most beautiful landscapes of North America from the Rocky Mountains, to Southern California, to the Appalachian Range. At the age of ten, he settled in the White Mountains, where he drew obsessively from nature. He received his formal training from the Rhode Island School of Design followed by the New York Academy of Art.  

