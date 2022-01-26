The Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 19.
The first floor of the museum is undergoing a major renovation for a future new exhibit.
The museum, located at 119 High Street in Berlin, will re-open on Tuesday, Feb 22. For drop-offs or pick-ups, call Walt at (603) 723-0559.
