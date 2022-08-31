Gorham — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Three Sisters Gallery, Art & Studio of Deidre Blair will have a gallery opening and reception featuring the work of Laura Jamison and Brenda Yates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The “SURFACE” show featuring art jewelry and photography will remain on display until late October.
In “SURFACE” Laura Jamison explores the outermost layers on top of copper or brass in jewelry with cast plastics, powder coat, color, thread, paints, and inks. She expresses playful shapes on surfaces, bright colors, and designs in art jewelry. Brenda Yates shares her vision of external urban views through abstract photography, which focuses on the surface of graffiti, rust, perspective, and color.
Born overseas and a well-traveled military brat, Laura always found friends in art classes, photography, painting, and drawing. Finding her home in Northern New Hampshire, she graduated with her bachelor's degree in behavioral sciences and is a professional child advocate for the family court system. Since 2016, Jamison has been working in a jewelry metalsmithing classroom and running a community studio. She teaches metalsmithing techniques at Littleton Studio School and Artascope Studios. and resides in Berlin, where she maintains a metals studio.
Yates enjoys working in both ceramics and photography. She loves to roam New York City photographing urban spaces, primarily focusing on things the viewer may not typically stop to see. Abstract photography is her favorite way to capture work through the lens. Schooled initially in electrical engineering, she went back to college in 2013 and graduated with a second bachelor's in humanities from Clark University where she studied photography and English. She lives part-time in Gorham and enjoys hiking, skiing, and mountain biking.
The Three Sisters Gallery at 32 Exchange Street in Gorham, N.H., features a variety of artwork and hosts local gallery openings, art-focused events and classes.
