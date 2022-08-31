Three Sisters Art Gallery Opening

Deidre Noreen at The Three Sisters Art Gallery Studio is an artist-owned and operated gallery in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

Gorham — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Three Sisters Gallery, Art & Studio of Deidre Blair will have a gallery opening and reception featuring the work of Laura Jamison and Brenda Yates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The “SURFACE” show featuring art jewelry and photography will remain on display until late October.

In “SURFACE” Laura Jamison explores the outermost layers on top of copper or brass in jewelry with cast plastics, powder coat, color, thread, paints, and inks. She expresses playful shapes on surfaces, bright colors, and designs in art jewelry. Brenda Yates shares her vision of external urban views through abstract photography, which focuses on the surface of graffiti, rust, perspective, and color. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.