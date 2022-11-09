BETHLEHEM — The holiday season kicks off on Friday, Nov. 11, from 5-7 p.m. at the opening of WREN’s annual member show, “Good Tidings: Local Art & Holiday Gifts!” This exhibition celebrates the diverse talent of WREN’s members and offers unique gifts at every price point.
“Good Tidings” is open from Nove. 11 through Dec. 31 in the Gallery at WREN. The store at WREN will be fully-stocked all holiday season with work from over 120 local artists and artisans.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the magic returns for everyone’s favorite North Country holiday celebration, Christmas in Bethlehem. The store and Gallery at WREN will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for all kinds of merry-making.
Artist Kristine Lingle will be teaching a card-making workshop from 10 a.m.-noon. From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. leather artisan Diane Louise Paul will be set up in the gallery giving leather-stitching demonstrations as she creates her one-of-a-kind antique sleigh bell decorations.
The Adair Country Inn’s is hosting an open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring a holiday fair showcasing even more WREN members and their gorgeous handmade wares, guided tours of the historic inn, and cookies and cider for everyone. Go to christmasinbethlehemnh.org for a full schedule of events around Bethlehem.
Shop local and small this season, and make WREN your first stop for handmade gifts crafted by local artists and makers Can’t make it into the store? Go to wrenworks.org/shop to shop online.
“Good Tidings” will be on view in the Gallery at WREN at 2013 Main St. Bethlehem. The Gallery is open during WREN’s regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The exhibition “Good Tidings” is sponsored by Tami Nason. The Adair Country Inn & Restaurant is the proud sponsor of the Gallery at WREN.
