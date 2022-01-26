Between the Lines - Local gallery to feature artist Mattie Rose Templeton

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Three Sisters Gallery will have a gallery opening for an exhibit of work by Mattie Rose Templeton from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a COVID-masked reception. Templeton's work will remain until May, so people may check out the gallery in their own time.
Templeton is inspired by the living and natural world that surrounds us all. She explores our connection to nature through art, including its undeniable fragility. And the importance for us to protect it. Art, since the beginning, has been a way to record history through visual storytelling. Templeton attempts to produce art that moves the viewer into that storytelling place. Using an "old-fashioned" ink well, with variously-sized nibs, she can add different textures and lines.
She often avoids using color because she finds the contrast of black and white more dramatic. While the subject matter of her work is realism, there is a conceptual quality added through geometric shapes and patterns.
Templeton is a self-taught artist born and raised in rural Maine who grew up with many illustrated children's books at her fingertips. She and her three home-schooled siblings lived off the grid, and this alternative lifestyle was the foundation for the blooming of her vivid imagination.
As an adult, she choose to live in the rich and thriving art world of Santa Fe, N.M. Spanish American and Native-American art styles have greatly influenced her work. Back in Maine, Templeton is an active part of the western Maine arts community. You will find her work in many towns and cities across New England. She also continually creates commissioned art for business graphics and private buyers.
The Three Sisters Gallery on Exchange Street in Gorham, opened more than six months ago and has already hosted more than five local gallery openings and local art-focused events. Gallery owner Artist Deidre Noreen works, paints and hosts classes and events in her studio gallery on Exchange Street.
