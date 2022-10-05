LITTLETON — Theatre UP (formerly Upstage Players) presents “Oliver!” at the Littleton Opera House, 2 Union St. in Littleton. Opening night is Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Theatre UP Artistic Director, Andrew Lidestri, directs this beloved musical with music, book and lyrics by Lionel Bart. Musical direction by Marie Snyder. Stage Managed by Katie Essleman and Conducted by MinYoung Song.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The final performance will be on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Boasting a cast of over 50 North Country community members, including 30 children, “Oliver!” features Brook Lavoie (Oliver), BJ Williams (Mr. Bumble), Jennifer Donovan (Widow Corney), Connor MacDonald (Mr. Sowerberry), Kristjar Neilsen (Mrs. Sowerberry), Noah Slicer (Artful Dodger), Jonathan Verge (Fagin), Courtney Vashaw (Nancy) and Jake Blankenship (Bill Sikes). Supporting the performers from backstage are another 50 locals making up the production and design teams along with carpenters, sewers, musicians, electricians and the board of directors. This production is truly a coming together of the community in the North Country.
Bringing the beloved novel by Charles Dickens to life, Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England. Join young, orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates London's underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family, and - most importantly - for love. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver, with tragic results. With spirited, timeless songs like “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “Where Is Love,” “Oliver!” is a musical classic.
Tickets are on sale now for “Oliver!” and the entire Theatre UP 43rd season which also includes Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical “Assassins” and William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream. To order tickets call the box office at (603) 259-1213 or visit theatreupnh.org.
