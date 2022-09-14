Jewell Noel stars as Esther in Weathervane Theatre's production of "Intimate Apparel"

Jewell Noel stars as Esther in Weathervane Theatre's production of "Intimate Apparel"

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre presents the acclaimed play "Intimate Apparel," a story of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The play opens Friday, Sept. 16 and runs in alternating repertory through Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Produced off-Broadway in 2004, "Intimate Apparel" originally starred Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award Winner, Viola Davis. Winning five national awards for Best Play, "Intimate Apparel" blends the love of beautiful fabric and delicate adornments with the intimacy of friendship and unattainable love.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.