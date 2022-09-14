WHITEFIELD —The Weathervane Theatre presents the acclaimed play "Intimate Apparel,"a story of identity, vulnerability, and human resilience by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.The play opens Friday, Sept. 16 and runs in alternating repertory through Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Produced off-Broadway in 2004, "Intimate Apparel" originally starred Oscar, Tony, and Emmy Award Winner, Viola Davis. Winning five national awards for Best Play, "Intimate Apparel"blends the love of beautiful fabric and delicate adornments with the intimacy of friendship and unattainable love.
Esther is a much sought-after Black seamstress in turn-of-the-20th century Manhattan. Sewing elegant intimates for socialites and harlots alike, Esther looks for love and respect while finding self-realization and acceptance.
Returning for her eighth season, "Intimate Apparel" is directed by Shinnerrie Jackson.“I have been with this play since 2008 when I was privileged to play Esther as my thesis assignment,” said Jackson. “I am so proud to bring it to my first theatrical home in the North Country, Weathervane Theatre. Every time I encounter this play, I fall in love with Esther. She and the play have changed my life. She is so very brave and courageous at a time when black women were forced to be background players in their own lives.”
The cast of "Intimate Apparel" is led by Jewell Noel as Esther. Tyler Covington and Broadway’s Janelle A. Robinson (Mary Poppins) make their Weathervane debut as George and Mrs. Dickson. The rest of the cast features Jorge Donoso, Alexandria Reese and Marisa Kirby.
The design team consists of Ariana C. Cardoza (sound), Scout Hough (lighting design and technical direction), Robert Salerno (projection), Rien Schlecht (set and costumes), and Billy Smith (properties).
Performed to in-person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or a high-level risk for COVID-19.
Recommended for ages 12 and up, this productiondoes contain scenes depicting sexual violence and other mature themes.Tickets are available online atweathervanenh.org, by phone at (603) 837-9322 or in person at Weathervane’s Box Office, 389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield.
The Box Office is generally open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances, the box office is open 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain.
Weathervane’s 57th rep season runs July 1 through Oct. 9. Performances run Tuesday through Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on select Saturdays and Sundays. Additional season 57 productions include “A Class Act," “Blood Brothers," “The Marvelous Wonderettes," and “A Chorus Line.” Season 57 tickets start at $19 and are now available. For the most up-to-date hours and to purchase tickets, go toweathervanenh.org.
