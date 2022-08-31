WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre presents the international smash hit musical “Blood Brothers”, the story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.
Featuring the universal themes of coming of age and nature vs. nurture, this gritty rock opera took London by storm, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical. This play is the third longest-running production on the West End and is only one of four productions to play over 10,000 performances there.
Written by Willy Russell, the score of “Blood Brothers” boasts a mix of pop, rock, and folk music that attracted several pop icons in the mid-1990s Broadway production. During the two-year run, Petula Clark, Carole King, and Helen Reddy made their Broadway debut as Mrs. Johnstone. Real-life half-brothers David and Shaun Cassidy played the twins.
“Blood Brothers” is directed and choreographed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and features music direction by Colin Keating.
“I first saw “Blood Brothers” on a trip to London when I was a teenager and then again several years later,” said Paulini. “In over three decades of theatergoing, few other experiences have remained with me the way this iconic show has. A landmark in the history of international theatre, I am ecstatic to share this special show as part of our 57th Season. I have no doubt this will be a production our audiences talk about for seasons to come!”
The cast of “Blood Brothers” features Alex Lanning as Mrs. Johnstone and Jorge Donoso and Erik Keiser as the twins Mickey and Eddie.
Performed to in-person audiences only, and at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coos County is at a red or a high-level risk for COVID-19.
Blood Brothers opens Friday, Sept. 2 and runs in alternating repertory through Thursday, Oct. 6. Recommended for adults, this production does contain adult language, scenes of a violent nature, and other mature themes. Tickets are available online at weathervanenh.org, by phone (603) 837-9322, or in person at Weathervane’s Box Office, 389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield.
The box office is generally open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days when there are two performances, the box office is open from 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For the most up-to-date hours visit Weathervane’s website atweathervanenh.orgwhere tickets can be purchased 24/7.
Weathervane’s 57th rep season runs July 1 through Oct. 9. Summer performances run Monday through Saturday with 7:30 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday through Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
Additional season 57 productions include “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder”, “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Blood Brothers”, “The Marvelous Wonderettes”, “Intimate Apparel”, and “A Chorus Line”. Season 57 tickets start at $19 and are available at weathervanenh.org.
