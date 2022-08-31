WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre presents the international smash hit musical “Blood Brothers”, the story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

Featuring the universal themes of coming of age and nature vs. nurture, this gritty rock opera took London by storm, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical. This play is the third longest-running production on the West End and is only one of four productions to play over 10,000 performances there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.