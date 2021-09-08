The Mountaintop to Open at Weathervane Theatre

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre is proud to present Katori Hall’s "The Mountaintop." This new critically acclaimed play opens Thursday, Sept. 9, and runs in alternating repertory through Oct. 7.
"The Mountaintop" is a gripping re-imagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his inevitable legacy.
Premiering in 2009, "The Mountaintop" won the 2010 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play, making its author, Katori Hall, the first black woman to win the Olivier Award for Best New Play. In 2011, the play premiered on Broadway starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett.
Directing this piece is longtime Weathervane alumna Shinnerrie Jackson. Best known for her performances of legendary characters like Dolly Gallagher Levi (Hello, Dolly!) and Billie Holliday (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill), "The Mountaintop" marks Jackson’s directorial debut at the Weathervane.
“This new opportunity to take on the role of director is one I will cherish forever,” said Jackson. “'The Mountaintop' is a challenge to everything you think you know about Martin Luther King Jr. You will meet him as a man and less as an icon. You will hear about his struggles and walk away with a better sense of knowing him. You may leave angry; because how can such a human be cut down for simply believing in equality for all human beings? It has been such a wonderful treat to redefine my working relationship with my Weathervane friends and colleagues. I have enjoyed learning from them in this new capacity and it's nice to have a long-time friend surprise you with the scope of their imagination.
Performed to in person audiences, audiences are currently capped at 48 percent and socially distanced throughout the theatre. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons and complimentary masks available on premises.
The Mountaintop opens Thursday, Sept. 9th and runs in alternating repertory through Oct. 7th. Weathervane’s fall season runs Sept. 7-Oct. 10 with 7 p.m. performances Tuesday-Saturday and additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional fall productions include "Pippin," "She Loves Me," and Alaina Mills in "Always ... Patsy Cline." Single tickets, dinner and a show packages, and ticket subscriptions now available at weathervanenh.org. Tickets start at $26.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603) 837-9322, email boxoffice@weahervanenh.org, and in person Tuesday-Sunday. Hours Tuesday - Friday are 1-7:30 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
