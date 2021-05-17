BERLIN — Berlin Public Library is pleased to announce its 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” featuring animals.
There will be a Book Bingo and Poster contest, both for children Grade 5 and under.
The library also has an exciting lineup of Thursday events.
All July events will be held at Kelley Park, next to the library. There are more details on the library's Facebook page. Registration is required as space may be limited; call Berlin Public Library at (603) 752-5210 to schedule an appointment to sign up your children for the Summer Reading Program and/or July events.
Call the Berlin Recreation Department at (603) 752-2010 to register for the kick-off and/or closing parties.
All CDC guidelines at time of events will be followed. Access to library building and restrooms will not be available; please plan accordingly.
June 24, 10 a.m.-noon: Kick-off party at the Berlin Recreation Center, with games at 10 am., followed at 10:45 a.m. with Chris Poulos presenting a bike stunt show.
July 1, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Tin Mountain Conservation Center presents “How Animals Move.”
July 8, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Meet Officer Gale and K9 Office Kodiak from the Berlin Police Department.
July 15, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: United States Forest Service presents “Animals of the Forest.”
July 22, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Learn about Loons from the Loon Preservation Committee.
July 29, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Squam Lakes Natural Science Center presents “No Two Tails Alike.” This event is made possible by a N.H. State Library Summer Learning Grant, provided by the Saul O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Lee Spitz.
Aug. 5: Closing party at Berlin Recreation Center. The fun starts at 10 a.m., followed by entertainment with DJ Dave Duchesne at 10:45 a.m.
Call to schedule an appointment to register your children today.
