Riverfire's "Pumpkins on the Bridge" will be virtual this year

BERLIN — Pumpkins on the Bridge is one of the most popular events of RiverFire, with the hundreds of elaborately carved pumpkins on the pedestrian bridge reflected on the Androscoggin River below.
With RiverFire canceled this year because of COVID-19, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce has come up with a virtual Halloween Pumpkin Carving Photo Contest.
“In light of everything going on this year, the chamber wanted to find a way to keep the tradition alive,” said Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney.
Pumpkins will be available to pick up on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The pumpkins are free of charge, but donations will be accepted to help keep the tradition alive. Feel free to carve your own pumpkins and enter them in the contest, and you may carve and enter multiple pumpkins.
Upload your best photo or photos between Monday, Oct. 5, and Monday, Oct. 12, using this link and filling out the entry form for each pumpkin you want to enter: androscogginvalleychamber.com/photo-contest.
From Tuesday, Oct. 13, until Sunday, Oct. 18, everyone can vote for their favorite pumpkin photo at androscogginvalleychamber.com/photo-gallery-entries. Everyone can vote as many times as many times as they want to.
The photo with the most likes will be the winner, and will appear on the 2021 RiverFire poster.
All photos will be reviewed by an AVCC staff member before being posted. AVCC reserves the right to remove any photographs that are deemed inappropriate. By submitting your photo, you give AVCC the rights to use in in future advertising.
