Out of the Box Theatrics and Weathervane Theatre collaborate on production of “A New York Holiday Minute”

WHITEFIELD — New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre and acclaimed Off-Broadway theatre company Out of the Box Theatrics are proud to announce the virtual co-production of “A New York Holiday Minute.”
This 90-minute original holiday anthology will livestream Monday through Friday, Dec. 14 – 18, and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
In a series of six short plays commissioned by Out of the Box Theatrics, New Yorkers of all walks of life navigate their way through the highs and lows of living in the city during the holidays.
From cynical Christmas elves to awkward family gatherings to heartwarming holiday magic, New York City during the holidays offers a fresh start unlike anywhere else. Representing BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, featured playwrights include Anthony Anello, Harron Atkins, Elise Forier Edie, Lauren Jennings, Kevin Renn and Marcus Scott.
The idea behind the piece came to Out of the Box Producing Artistic Director Liz Flemming as a response to COVID-19.
“There’s something magical about NYC during the holidays,” said Flemming. “There’s a stillness and the hope of a fresh start that I’ve never encountered anywhere else in the world. In what has been a crazy year I want audiences to feel rejuvenated after viewing our production.”
For this project Flemming enlisted six playwrights from very different backgrounds, but all share the common ground of promoting equality in the theatrical community with their writing.
“There is no one size fits all answer for any situation. For this project I wanted a variety of perspectives on the universal experience of the holidays,” said Flemming. “I am so thrilled to collaborate with Anthony, Harron, Elise, Lauren, Kevin and Marcus on this project as well as Ethan and everyone at Weathervane.”
“A New York Holiday Minute” was filmed at Weathervane Theatre in mid-October at the conclusion of Weathervane’s 55th season. All involved parties quarantined and followed local, state, federal and Actors' Equity Association COVID-19 protocol for the duration of this project. The piece is edited by DimlyWit Productions.
Additional creative team members include Rien Schlecht (production management/costume design), Michaela Pietrinferno (sound design), Kay Cates (properties design), Scout Hough (lighting design), Meghan Pearson (video direction), Lew Whitener (photography) and Egypt Dixon (production stage manager). Production Staff: Briana Abbot and Kelly Bernard (carpentry), Rojo Pandero (scenic charge), Hillary Jeffers (costume first hand) and Marisa Kirby (assistant stage manager).
“A New York Holiday Minute” is directed by Jorge Donoso, Liz Flemming, Ira Kramer and Ethan Paulini. The cast features Jorge Donoso, Liz Flemming, Robert H. Fowler, Carrie Greenberg, Marisa Kirby, Grace Livingston Kramer and Jewell Noel.
Livestream and on-demand tickets are currently on sale at ootbtheatrics.com/a-new-york-holiday-minute and at weathervanenh.org/a-new-york-holiday-minute. Tickets range $24-$34. Tickets can also be ordered via phone at (603) 837-9322.
