PINKHAM NOTCH — After cancelling in 2020, the historic 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race is planning for a weekend of racing.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Mt. Washington Auto Road is preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.
In consideration of the safety of participants, drivers and staff, a staggered two-day start is planned.
The women’s race will be held Saturday, June 19. The men’s race is scheduled for Sunday, June 20. In addition to the two race days, both races will stagger starting times from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., with chip timing to thin out the participants and maintain distance.
An open registration period is planned for the very limited number of slots available starting Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Registrants will need to pay the $105 registration fee and agree to raise at least $100 for Coos County Family Health Services, the race beneficiary. Coos County Family Health Services provides vital health care to the rural communities surrounding Mount Washington.
Race organizers realize that the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable. If the race is canceled due to COVID-19, registered runners will have the option of purchasing a bypass deferral for the 2022 race, receiving a percentage refund or donating balance of the registration fee to Coos County Family Health Care.
Deferral fees and refunds are determined by a tiered timeline. Runners can find more information on race logistics and contingency plans on the race website at mtwashingtonautoroad.com/mount-washington-road-race or on the race Facebook page at facebook.com/mountwashingtonroadrace.
Sponsored by Northeast Delta Dental, the race ascends the Mt. Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. In addition to the unrelenting grade, runners face the added challenge of Mount Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation and unpredictable temperatures. Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers, smaller cash prizes for the next five men and women and the top three male and female masters (over 40), prizes for the first male and female finishers from New Hampshire, and a $5,000 bonus for setting a new course record.
