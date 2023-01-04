It's that time of year where anglers make their resolutions for 2023. Before we get into the 2023 resolutions, let’s see how we did on the 2022 resolutions.
The first 2022 resolution was to ice fish Purity Lake in an attempt to catch a state record pickerel. That did not happen. After crushing my hand with my augur on Crystal Lake my ice fishing season ended with little fanfare.
Snowshoeing into some remote ponds for scouting purposes did happen but only twice. The snow cover was intermittent at best as we never got the big dump of snow that makes snowshoeing so easy. I did return to one of the ponds and the fishing was excellent.
Filling three fly boxes: One dry flies, one wet flies and one streamers. The filled streamer box happened, and I was glad that it did. That box of flies led to one of the most exciting days of catching big wild brook trout in this angler’s memory. Easily a top five day of all time. The second box was half wet flies and half dry flies so two boxes out of three.
I hiked into Mountain Lake in the Ellis Hatch Wildlife Management area. This hike in was during the day not the evening. Milfoil has taken over the lake so fishing subsurface was impossible. The wind that day was howling so casting dry flies was a big fat zero. Glad to have seen the lake. Sad for the lake and its trout.
The overnight on a remote pond did not happen. One comes to realize that as we get older, we have limitations. Carry all the gear to be safe and all the gear to be productive fishing is a little much for this aging angler. I did, however, hike into a remote pond with headlamp and fish until two hours after sunset before hiking out in the dark. That was fun.
Four out of seven resolutions are not too shabby.
What about 2023? It is already shaping up to be a memorable year, so let’s put some resolutions down and have something to aim for.
Ice fish Purity Lake for trophy pickerel. Maybe this year, I will be able to avoid injuring myself. Those big pickerel just keep taunting me every time I drive by the state launch area.
Early fish the Magalloway River in New Hampshire and Maine. Yes, I think I will finally bite the bullet and get a Maine fishing license. The big brook trout of the Magalloway are just too hard to resist.
Fish Upper Hall Pond before the loons return. The big brook trout senses always go off in my body when I fish the pond, but the loons ghost me every time.
Hike into a remote pond for smallmouth bass. I was lucky enough to find one such pond in 2022. Time to expand the list. When the August trout doldrums hit, nothing resuscitates an angler’s passion like an evening of throwing poppers for ravenous smallies.
Continue to revisit ponds highlighted in the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” I try to visit three ponds each year but there are so many good ponds that it is hard to find the time to try ponds not visited in years.
Take my grandsons to one of my wild brookie haunts and watch them catch these little jewels. The boys are the ones who will end up saving these fisheries from climate change oblivion.
Happy New Year to you all and remember to “trust your fly.”
Tip of the Week
Ice conditions area lakes and ponds remain questionable. Do not take a chance if there is any doubt in your mind. Better to live to fish another day.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
