BETHLEHEM — Local writer Marilinne Cooper recently published her 12th novel in the ongoing Tyler Mackenzie series, “Fiddlehead Mango.”
Readers can pick up a copy of the book at the Gorham Farmers Market on the week of Sept. 15.
Cooper's latest book is a suspenseful and compelling adventure set in both the North Country and the Caribbean, the two places the author knows best. Cooper’s books are well-known in the local area for their spicy, page-turning stories that will satisfy the fiction addiction of the most avid reader.
“Write about what you know and love,” is the classic advice that Cooper followed for this latest story. Spending summers and falls in the rural White Mountains, and winters and springs on the little island of Culebra, Cooper says she enjoys “the best of both worlds. In fact, that is how I came up with the unusual title for this book, combining two of my favorite things that are each unique to their own climate.”
You don’t need to read the other books in the series to understand the latest book. While each novel builds on the previous one, they each stand on their own. “If you are a serial reader, then definitely start at the beginning of the series with 'Night Heron',” Cooper advises. Over time, as her protagonist, Tyler Mackenzie, has begun to age out, Cooper has broadened the storylines and introduced several new younger characters to keep the plots exciting and adventurous. “I don’t think I will ever run out of new stories to write.”
In “Fiddlehead Mango,” Mercedes Mackenzie exchanges her drafty Vermont home for a cozy Caribbean cottage, but the experience goes awry. Not only does the island home not exist, but the frozen body of a woman connected to Tyler Mackenzie’s past is discovered in her backyard back home.
A suspenseful, fast-paced tale with a strong sense of place and unforgettable characters, "Fiddlehead Mango" travels back and forth from Vermont to the Caribbean, capturing the best of both worlds, as Tyler attempts to unravel the mystery of the murder at home. Myles tries to hold the dysfunctional clan together while dealing with his own demons, and Mercedes gets deeply tangled in a deadly web of deception against the backdrop of a beautiful island paradise.
Cooper’s books also stand out in the independent publishing market for their attractive and distinctive cover art. “Despite what people might say, everyone judges a book by its cover!” she laughs, and you need to be noticed any way you can. Her grassroots approach of selling at outdoor markets puts her in direct contact with customers, and Marilinne urges readers to buy books directly from local authors whenever possible.
Special advanced, signed copies of "Fiddlehead Mango" will be available the week of Sept. 15 at the Gorham, Lancaster and Littleton Farmers Markets and at the Burke Fall Festival in East Burke, Vt., on Sept. 24.
The Tyler Mackenzie series can be purchased at the Little Village Toy and Bookstore, Local Works Marketplace and Salon del Rio. New this year, hardback editions of "Fiddlehead Mango" will be available for local libraries. Learn more about Cooper and her novels at marilinnecooper.com.
