BETHLEHEM — After nine successful seasons, Martin Kessel is stepping down as the chair and artistic director of Bethlehem’s "Sounds in the Sanctuary" classical music programs sponsored by Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation. Drawing audiences from New Hampshire and Vermont, this summer series has become one of the premiere venues for chamber music and jazz of the highest quality in New England.
Plans are underway for the 2023 summer season which opens July 14, 2023, with a performance by pianist Bernard Rose and violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud.
Sounds in the Sanctuary’s new artistic director is Anastasia L. Robinson who was among the artists who presented in the 2015 "Sounds in the Sanctuary" season. She holds a masters of music degree from the New England Conservatory. As an accomplished soprano, she is equally at home with opera, oratorio, and art song.
The new associate director is Vermont-based Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation member Ed Clark. Clark, a graduate of Oxford University, is an art dealer and appraiser and the former chair of the Massachusetts College of Art. He currently serves on the board of the Vermont Arts Council.
For further information about the "Sounds in the Sanctuary "2023 season, check the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation website: bethlehemsynagogue.org.
