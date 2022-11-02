BETHLEHEM — After nine successful seasons, Martin Kessel is stepping down as the chair and artistic director of Bethlehem’s "Sounds in the Sanctuary" classical music programs sponsored by Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation.  Drawing audiences from New Hampshire and Vermont, this summer series has become one of the premiere venues for chamber music and jazz of the highest quality in New England.

Plans are underway for the 2023 summer season which opens July 14, 2023, with a performance by pianist Bernard Rose and violinist Miki-Sophia Cloud.

