GORHAM — Swedish Americana artist, singer and songwriter Sofia Talvik brings her modern-day soul-stirring music to the Medallion Opera House on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.
Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to folk music giants like Joni Mitchell.
Her delicate songs show off Sofia’s angelic voice enhanced only by a tasteful mix of harmonies, accompanied by the steady picking of her acoustic guitar and the rhythm section consisting of her own two feet, bells and a stomp box.
After having to cancel the 2020 release tour planned for her album “Paws of a Bear,” she hit the road in early August and is mixing rescheduled tour dates with new venues around the Midwest and Northeast.
She’s taking her Winnebago Warrior Lil’Chief on a spin in early fall, starting in Alabama and going up to the Canadian border in Michigan and Maine before doing a loop around New England and down to New Jersey.
”I hope I get to see some beautiful fall colors on this tour,” says Sofia who did a similar tour in 2018. ”I’m looking forward to coming back to some favorite venues, as well as some new ones, but most of all I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of friendly faces. The online shows I did during the pandemic certainly fit a purpose, but I prefer to be able to see my audience in the room with me.”
True to her art, Talvik is keeping her shows intimate and personal, like the 1970s coffeehouses. It is in this kind of setting, where she can casually joke and communicate with the audience, that her strength as a performer shines the most.
Talvik’s eighth studio album “Paws of a Bear” reflects inwards, exploring thoughts about identity and home. The single “Take Me Home” has been charting on Folk and Americana radio charts in the U.S. and Europe.
Tickets for the "Sofia Talvik — Fall upwards Tour" concert at the Medallion Opera House, 20 Park St. Gorham, are $12. Purchase tickets online at medallionoperahouse.org or for more information call (603) 466-3322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.