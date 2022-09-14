Sofia Talvik - The Fall upwards Tour

Artist, singer and songwriter Sophia Talvik keeps her shows intimate and personal, like the 1970s coffeehouses. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GORHAM — Swedish Americana artist, singer and songwriter Sofia Talvik brings her modern-day soul-stirring music to the Medallion Opera House on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to folk music giants like Joni Mitchell.

