COLUMBIA — The Gothard Sisters return to the annual North Country Moose Festival to share their uplifting Celtic folk music on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The performance will take place at The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia at 7 p.m. This will be the fourth visit for the popular three sisters to the region since 2014.

