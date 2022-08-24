COLUMBIA — The Gothard Sisters return to theannual North Country Moose Festival to share theiruplifting Celtic folk music on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The performance will take place at The Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia at 7 p.m. This will be the fourth visit for the popular three sisters to the region since 2014.
The Gothard Sisters’ impressive array of talents has set them apart as one of the most refreshing and compelling acts in Celtic-roots music today. Their unpredictable and theatrical flair brings a youthful splash to the time-honored tradition of Celtic folk life music, bridging the gap between classical, folk, Celtic, world and roots influences with a sunny, optimistic style that has been described as “beautifully arranged, melodic-minded, Celtic folk-pop.”
The Gothard Sisters first began playing together as a violin trio busking for tips at the local farmer’s market of their hometown, Edmonds, Wash., before working their way onto stages at local fairs and festivals. Their latest album, “Dragonfly,” features the sisters playing an assortment of acoustic instruments and vocals combined with modern production to create music exploring themes of resilience and adventure.
The Gothard Sisters have performed in venues across the United States, including a concert at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C., performances with the Disney Cruise Line in Europe, and a 20-city concert tour of Japan in 2019.
When sisters Greta, Willow and Solana fuse their musical talents together, the result is an irresistible mix of spritely violin and fiddle tunes, pure sibling vocal harmonies, mandolin and penny whistle accents, all supported by the powerful and exuberant rhythms of the Irish bodhran, African djembe and acoustic guitar, creating what Irish Central calls “an earthiness that gives the songs a lively, approachable, down-home sound.”
They serve up a jubilant live performance, full of entertaining sibling-banter, Irish step-dancing, foot-stomping tunes, lyrical melodies, storytelling, and a genuine lightness of heart that leaves audiences feeling refreshed and inspired.
Tickets are $20 per person and are available online atgnwca.org, or at the door on the night of the show.
For more information on this and other Great North Woods Center for the Arts shows, find the GNWCA on Facebook, go tognwca.org, or call (603) 246-8998.
