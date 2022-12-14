GNWCA 2022 Music Appreciation Award Given To Paul Daniels

Paul Daniels is seen with his award given to him by the Great North Woods Center For the Arts. (COURTESY PHOTO)

COLUMBIA — The GNWCA Music Appreciation Award for 2022 was announced at the Coig Christmas Concert held at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia on Dec. 4. This year it goes to longtime music enthusiast Paul Daniels of East Albany, Vt.

President Charlie Jordan presented the plaque to Daniels which reads “The 2022 GNWCA Music Appreciation Award presented to Paul Daniels for his dedicated and enthusiastic support of live music performance in the Great North Woods and surrounding region.”

