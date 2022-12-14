GNWCA 2022 Music Appreciation Award Given To Paul Daniels

COLUMBIA — The GNWCA Music Appreciation Award for 2022 was announced at the Coig Christmas Concert held at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia on Dec. 4. This year it goes to longtime music enthusiast Paul Daniels of East Albany, Vt.
President Charlie Jordan presented the plaque to Daniels which reads “The 2022 GNWCA Music Appreciation Award presented to Paul Daniels for his dedicated and enthusiastic support of live music performance in the Great North Woods and surrounding region.”
87-year-old Paul Daniels is a tireless supporter of live concerts. He regularly attends GNWCA concerts, especially those which feature fiddles. He is often seen at regional music events ranging from the New World Music Festival in Randloph, Vt., N.H. Highland Games in Lincoln, and scores of others.
Wearing his trademark blue shirt and suspenders, Paul is perhaps best known for breaking into dance during concerts and is known to performers from around the world.
Paul also plays the fiddle and in years past was known to show up at open mics to perform two of his favorite tunes, “Pistol Packin’ Mama” and “Little Brown Jug.”
This is the fourth year of the GNWCA Music Appreciation award, first presented to the late Carolyn and Brad Brooks for 2019, the late David Killam for 2020 and the late Roland Cotnoir for 2021. The presentation of the 2022 award is the first to a living recipient. A duplicate of Paul’s plaque will be permanently displayed at the GNWCA in Columbia.
